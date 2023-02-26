Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 665.95% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.