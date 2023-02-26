Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $265.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 665.95% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.