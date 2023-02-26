Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,830.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

