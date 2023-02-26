Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,390,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $270,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 723,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,732,000 after buying an additional 132,295 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

