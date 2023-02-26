Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

