Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

