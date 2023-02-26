Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

