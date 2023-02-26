Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

