Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 55.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

