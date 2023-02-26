American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

