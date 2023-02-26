American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Down 1.4 %

MID opened at $44.37 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

