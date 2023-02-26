American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 7,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 49,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 67,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $132.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.