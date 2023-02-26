Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $74.21

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.