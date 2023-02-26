Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NLY opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

