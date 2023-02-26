ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at Robert W. Baird

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

