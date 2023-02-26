ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $260.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.