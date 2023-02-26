ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $292.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

