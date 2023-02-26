Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 45.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 563.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 349,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,886 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

