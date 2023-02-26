Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

