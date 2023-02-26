Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avantor by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

