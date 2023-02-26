Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avista by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.43 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

