Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

