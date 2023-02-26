Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Guardant Health Price Performance

About Guardant Health

GH stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

