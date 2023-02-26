Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Stepan by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Up 0.2 %

Stepan stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.