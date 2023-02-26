Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 19,923 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of STAG opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. American Trust acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.