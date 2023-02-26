Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 19,923 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. American Trust acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

