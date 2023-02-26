Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

