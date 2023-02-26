BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.28. 62,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 82,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.