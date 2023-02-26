boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Trading Down 6.7%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHOOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.43) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

