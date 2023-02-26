Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Bowlero Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
