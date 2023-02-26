Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,050,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 912,905 shares of company stock worth $13,185,324 in the last 90 days. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

