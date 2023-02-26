Brady (NYSE:BRC) Trading Up 4.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68. 33,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 186,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Brady by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brady by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brady by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

