Brady (NYSE:BRC) Trading Up 4.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68. 33,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 186,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.
The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Brady Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
