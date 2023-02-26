Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $186.95

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.