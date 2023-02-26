Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

