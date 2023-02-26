Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

