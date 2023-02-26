Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 272,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.47. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

