Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,166 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Cowen increased their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

