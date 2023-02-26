Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

