Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 14,663 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

