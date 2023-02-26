Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 2,310 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

