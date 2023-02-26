Brown Advisory Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,233,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at $27,640,855.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,283,341 shares of company stock valued at $18,904,547 and have sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

