Brown Advisory Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

IQV stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

