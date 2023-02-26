Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $172,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.