Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $67,000 in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 164.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 34.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Sonder Trading Down 7.6 %

About Sonder

SOND opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.