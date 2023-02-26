Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

