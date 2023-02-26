Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

