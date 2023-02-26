Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,796 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $6.23 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

