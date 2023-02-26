Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,485 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 1,627.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 259,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 244,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 233,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 92,840 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

