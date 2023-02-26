Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 20,289 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

