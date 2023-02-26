Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,328 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $86,641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $58,391,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $54,405,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

