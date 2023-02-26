Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 67,534 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 194.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

