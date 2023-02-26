Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.45 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

